AIADMK, DMK greet BJP over Karnataka polls showing

Chennai: Arch-rivals ruling AIADMK and DMK in Tamil Nadu today greeted the BJP for its good showing in the Karnataka Assembly elections where the saffron party appeared headed for emerging as the single largest party.

The two major Dravidian parties' greetings came as the BJP won 36 seats and is leading in 69 constituencies as per the latest trends and results for 222 segments, where the polling was held on May 12.

"Chief Minister K Palaniswami greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BJP's win in the Karnataka Assembly elections," an official release here said.

He sent a letter to Modi in this regard, it added.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam termed the situation as "cheerful occasion" for the BJP, crediting Modi for his "dilligent and conscientious efforts" for the good showing.

"I would like to share my joy on this momentous occasion and convey my congratulations on the victory of BJP in Karnataka elections. Your diligent and conscientious efforts not only yielded fruits in 15th state but also added another feather in your cap of glory," he told Modi in a communication.

Panneerselvam also wrote to BJP President Amit Shah.

"On this cheerful occasion, I wish to express my warm greetings and felicitations for the significant victory of BJP in Karnataka Assembly Elections, bellwethering a grand entry to South India," he said in the letter to Shah.

Congress candidates have won eight seats and were ahead in 67, while the JD(S) bagged three and was leading in 36 seats.

DMK Working President M K Stalin greeted the BJP and its Chief Ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa on behalf of his party and expressed hope that the new government would ensure cordial ties with Tamil Nadu.

In a Facebook post and a tweet, the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly also urged the new dispensation to release soon Tamil Nadu's share of water from the Cauvery river.

"I believe the BJP, which is going to take charge, will not violate Tamil Nadu's rights on Cauvery as per the Supreme Court order and strive for cordial ties with the neighbouring state," he said.

Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are locked in a decades-old dispute over sharing Cauvery waters.

Karnataka had on May 3 said it was not in a position to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu even as the Supreme Court sought to know the quantum of water that can be spared.

The Centre had yesterday filed a draft Cauvery management scheme before the Supreme Court, in line with its directive.

The apex court on February 16 asked the Centre to formulate the scheme to ensure compliance of its judgement on the Cauvery dispute.

The court had modified the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) award of 2007 by raising the 270 tmcft share of Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu's quantum while compensating it by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin.