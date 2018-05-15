Alliance? What alliance: BJP's Sadananda Gowda predicts big win in Karnataka

Bengaluru: After a rather close battle in the initial stages, BJP carved out a sizeable lead over Congress and JD-S on counting day in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 on Tuesday. While a fractured mandate was initially predicted - making the need for alliances appear imminent, BJP's Sadananda Gowda said that his party would need no one to form the next government.

(Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2018 Live)

BJP party chief Amit Shah, in an exclusive interview with Zee News, had said that his party would get majority. His confidence was replicated by Gowda on Tuesday. "There is no question of alliance(with JDS) as we are already crossing 112 seats," he told news agency ANI even as counting was still underway.

BJP workers celebrate outside party office in #Bengaluru as trends show the party leading. #KarnatakaElectionResults2018 pic.twitter.com/utBwcXwBme — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2018

While only the final outcome would firmly show whether the single-largest party needs any support, BJP's surge appeared a nearly sure-shot indication of its solo role. Several political analysts told Zee News that anti-incumbency and identity politics may be two big factors determining numbers that Congress eventually manages.

The battle for Karnataka has been seen as a massive prestige battle ahead of Lok Sabha elections next year. While BJP is looking at building momentum, it is a matter of survival - many say - for the Congress.