Amid 'Operation Lotus 2.0' allegations, two Independent MLAs withdraw support to Karnataka government

BENGALURU: Two Independent MLAs have withdrawn their support to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in Karnataka amid allegations of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempting to topple the government. The two Independent MLAs who have withdrawn support to the JDS-Congress government are H Nagesh and R Shankar.

The two in their letter to the Governor have said that the step is being taken with immediate effect.

After withdrawing support, Independent MLA R Shankar said that he had taken the step as he wants a change in the government. "Today is Makar Sankranti, on this day we want a change in the government. The government should be efficient, so I am withdrawing my support (to the Karnataka govt) today," he said.

Meanwhile, a five-star hotel in Mumbai has reportedly turned into a battleground as some Karnataka Congress and some Independent MLAs are residing there. The security at the hotel has also been hiked with senior officials of Karnataka Police present at the premises.

An ex MLA (BJP) Nelmangla Nagraj is said to be co-ordinating with the dissenting legislators.