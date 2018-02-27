Amit Shah mimics Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Karnataka

BIDAR: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Monday mimicked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi at a public rally here ahead of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly election.

"Modiji, tell us what you did in four years," Shah mimicked Rahul, adding, "He keeps on asking loudly what Prime Minister Narendra Modi did in four years. You are asking us what Modiji did in four years? India wants to know what you did for four generations."

#WATCH: BJP President Amit Shah mimics Rahul Gandhi while addressing Navashakthi Samavesha in #Karnataka's Bidar. pic.twitter.com/hfS8f3QT8A — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018

He added that the BJP had started off with merely 10 members but now stood as the largest political party in the world with 11 crore members.

"Congress in Karnataka has broken all the records of corruption. Our party does not win due to big leaders but because of booth karyakartas (workers)," Shah stated.

He added that the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka has 'completely failed' in the past five years with respect to law and order and situation.

Shah asserted that his party would rule the state after the upcoming assembly election.

Earlier in the day, the BJP president stated that corruption and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah government have become synonymous.

"Karnataka government has failed in all fronts, be it law and order or development, it has failed. Corruption cases are on a rise. Corruption and Siddaramaiah government have become synonymous," Shah added.

Karnataka is one of the few states, where the Congress party is in power.

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held in April-May this year to elect members of the 224 constituencies in Karnataka.