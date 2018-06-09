हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BS Yeddyurappa

As Congress, JDS spar over portfolio, BS Yeddyurappa says many ruling side MLAs want to join BJP

BJP strongman BSY has claimed that many MLAs from the ruling JDS and Congress want to join BJP.

As Congress, JDS spar over portfolio, BS Yeddyurappa says many ruling side MLAs want to join BJP

BENGALURU: Amid infighting between the Janata Dal-Secular and Congress over portfolio allocation in Karnataka, BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa has claimed that several disgruntled leaders from the two partners in the Kumaraswamy-led coalition government are eager to join his party.

"Several disgruntled young leaders and leaders from Congress and JDS are eager to join the BJP,"  Yeddyurappa said.

The remarks from the Lingayat strongman came as dissident activities of the MLAs intensified in the Congress over not getting ministerial berths.

The former chief minister, who is also the state BJP chief, also urged his party workers to work as a strong opposition and prepare for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing party workers, he said, "It is our responsibility to induct those who are disgruntled with the JD(S) and Congress and their style of administration in every assembly segment, and are willing to join the BJP, thereby strengthening the party in every constituency."

The BJP leader said the party has "complete strength" with 104 members in the assembly and "let's work as a "strong opposition."

"How long this government will function is a different matter, but without aspiring for a seat of power, let us all 104 members work as successful opposition with our good work," BSY said.

As the assembly polls threw up hung assembly with the BJP emerging as the single largest party, the BJP had formed the government but conceded the numbers game with Yeddyurappa resigning on May 19 without facing the trust vote.

Following this, Congress-JDS post-poll coalition formed the government in the state, under the leadership of HD Kumaraswamy.

Yeddyurappa also urged the BJP Yuva Morcha to strengthen the organisation at every assembly constituency level and to prepare for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

With his government facing birth pangs of coalition politics, Kumaraswamy yesterday stepped in to check the disquiet among newly elected Congress lawmakers who were left out during the Cabinet expansion, but they remained defiant. 

Amid protests by Congress leaders who were expecting ministerial berths, senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge today admitted that injustice has been done while allocating portfolios in the newly-sworn in Congress-Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) government. 

"Injustice has been done to us and it should be corrected," Kharge said when asked about the distribution of portfolios in the Karnataka Cabinet. 

However, he added that despite the differences, all Congress leaders stand united. 

"Even those who complain that they are upset on not getting the Home Ministry, say that they will stay loyal to the party and have no plans of leaving it," he claimed. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
BS YeddyurappaKarnatakaJDS-CongressBJPHD Kumaraswamy

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close