Assault case: Bengaluru court denies bail to Karnataka Congress MLA's son

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Mohammad Harris Nalapad, son of Karnataka Congress MLA NA Haris and six others.

Nalapad and the others are in judicial custody since February 21 for assaulting a man in a restaurant on February 17, 2018.

"Court expressed that there are going to be chances of witnesses getting influenced and the investigation getting coerced. It is a victory for justice and society at large," said the public prosecutor, as per ANI.

Earlier on February 21, the court had sent Nalapad and others, who confessed to thrashing and threatening a man at a pub in UB City on February 19 and were arrested the next day, to judicial custody till March 7.

As per the sequence of events, the victim was having dinner at a restaurant in UB City when Nalapad and his friends walked in at 11:30 pm. The group reportedly told the victim, who had a plaster on one of his legs, to "sit properly".

After a heated exchange of words, Nalapad and his friends attacked the man. The victim was then rushed to the nearby Mallya Hospital for treatment, but the group reportedly followed him there and threatened him.

Nalapad, who was serving as the general secretary of Bengaluru city youth Congress, was expelled from the party for six years. He was appointed the general secretary after he emerged victorious in an election held by the Congress for the post in May 2017. He was also the executive director of the Nalapad Group of Companies.

On the other hand, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said at that time, "Offenders should be punished to the full extent of law regardless of who they are. No less, no more. Police will take action as per law and bring the guilty to book."

