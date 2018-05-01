हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka Assembly Elections

Assembly elections 2018: PM Modi to launch campaign blitzkrieg in Karnataka on Tuesday

Polling for the 224-member Assembly will be held on May 12 and results will be declared on May 15.

File photo

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch his campaign blitzkrieg on Tuesday in poll-bound Karnataka. The BJP is going all-out to unseat the Congress from power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

PM Modi, who last visited Karnataka for campaigning in February 2018, will be addressing rallies at Santhemarahalli in Chamarajanagara district and Udupi and Chikkodi in Belagavi on Tuesday.

Ahead of his Udupi rally, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Krishna matha and meet the senior seer there. At least a dozen rallies are expected to follow in the coming days, PTI quoted party sources as saying. 

On the eve of PM Modi's visit, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posed questions to him on Twitter while welcoming him to the state.

In a series of tweets, he assailed the PM over BJP giving tickets to 'tainted' mining baron G Janardhan Reddy's brothers and associates, as also declaring Yeddyurappa its chief ministerial candidate.

The Karnataka CM also hit out at PM Modi over promises that were not kept.

Siddaramaiah added that the Modi government had failed to create jobs for young people and advised them to sell 'pakodas' instead. He attacked the PM over demonetisation and not waiving farm loans.

(With PTI inputs)

