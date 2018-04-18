Assembly polls: Karnataka will be 22nd state where 'lotus' will bloom, says Yeddyurappa

Bengaluru: Striking a confident note, BJP's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections BS Yeddyurappa said on Wednesday that the 'lotus' would bloom in the state.

"I'm confident that Karnataka will be the 22nd state where the lotus will bloom in its full glory. It is time we restore the pride of Karnataka," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he took on the current Siddaramaiah-led Congress government and said, "Development and good governance have been ousted from Karnataka since Siddaramaiah government came to power. BJP will strive to provide a clean and efficient govt while enabling a participatory approach in governance."

On the other hand, BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the Congress of having defamed the country in the name of "saffron terror and Hindu terror" and demanded an apology from party chief Rahul Gandhi following the acquittal of five right-wing activists in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case.

He said the Congress had committed the 'sin' of "linking the great Hindu culture with terrorism. "The great Hindu culture taught the world about culture, peace and civilisation for lakhs of years, and the Congress party has committed a sin by linking it to saffron terror," Shah said in his address at a meeting of party's 'Shakti Kendra' in Bengaluru.

"Rahul ji, terror has no religion. Now Congress says we never used these words. Many Congress leaders including (Karnataka) CM Siddaramaiah are on the record using these terms," he said.

Following the BJP attack in the wake of the Mecca Masjid blast verdict on Monday, the Congress had said there was nothing called 'saffron terror' and asserted that terror cannot be linked to any religion or community.

The party had also asserted that neither its leader Rahul Gandhi nor the party ever used the phrase.

April 24 is the last date for filing nominations for the Assembly elections, while scrutiny will be taken up on April 25. The last date for withdrawal is April 27. Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm across the state on May 12. Votes will be counted on May 15.

Karnataka has 4.96 crore registered electors, including 2.52 crore men and 2.44 crore women. Over 15 lakh are first-time voters in the 18-19 age group.

