Assembly polls: Plead with people to come and vote for BJP, Yeddyurappa tells party workers

Belagavi: Bharatiya Janata Party's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa on Saturday asked party workers to plead with people to come and vote in favour of Mahantesh Doddagoudar, BJP candidate from Kittur in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Addressing a public gathering in Belagavi, he also told party workers to fall at the feet of people if necessary and request them to come and vote.

At the same time, Yeddyurappa claimed that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will lose both in Badami and in Chamundeshwari. "Siddaramaiah will lose in Chamundi he will also lose in Badami against Sri Ramulu, Congress is now was sinking ship. That is why I am requesting you to vote in favour of the BJP," he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday mounted a scathing attack on the Congress over corruption and asserted it will become "Punjab, Puducherry, Parivar" Congress after its defeat in the Karnataka Assembly polls.

Upping the ante against the Siddaramaiah government, he alleged that it has become a "corruption tank" for the Congress with a pipeline connected to Delhi, "where the money reaches directly". PM Modi also accused the top Congress leadership of auctioning tickets, party positions and even the CM's post.

"After May 15, Indian National Congress will be reduced to 'PPP Congress' - P for Punjab, P for Puducherry, and P for Parivar (family)," he told an election rally in Gadag, where he predicted the state's ruling party would be decimated in the elections.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 and the results will be out on May 15.

(With Agency inputs)