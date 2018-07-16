हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
HD Kumaraswamy

Be courageous to run a coalition: Congress' advice for emotional Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

An emotional Kumaraswamy broke down at an event hosted by JD(S), highlighting the pains of leading a coalition government.

ANI photo

A day after Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy broke down at an event organised on Saturday, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said advised him to have courage to face the problems in running a coalition government.

“Running a coalition government is always a problem and all one can do is face them. Simply expressing would not give a good message to people who supported secular parties. Kumaraswamy should be courageous to face such circumstances. He has to fulfil the desire of the people,” said Kharge, as reported by ANI.

"People are standing with bouquets to wish me, as one of their brothers became Chief Minister and they all are happy, but I'm not. I know the pain of coalition government. I became Vishkanth (Lord Shiva) and swallowed pain of this government," he said.

After days of high-intensity political drama, Kumaraswamy took oath as the state CM on May 23. His party had emerged third - behind BJP and Congress - but when BS Yeddyurappa quit just before a show of strength on the floor of the assembly, Kumaraswamy took the mantle with support from Congress. 

Immediately after, reports of rift emerged in public, Kumaraswamy admitting that JD(S) and Congress have differences over presenting the state budget. 

Before this, a video went viral which showed former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaih expressing his displeasure over the fresh budget.

