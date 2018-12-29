Bengaluru woman gets triple talaq on WhatsApp, WCD Ministry says will ensure justice to victim

NEW DELHI: A Bengaluru-based woman has sought the urgent help of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after getting Triple Talaq by her US-based husband on instant messaging tool WhatsApp.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the woman had met the Joint Secretary in the External Affairs Ministry and pleaded EAM Sushma Swaraj for help.

"He (woman's husband) left me at my parents’ place and went back to the US. He then divorced me through a message on WhatsApp. I can't reach my kids,'' the woman said while narrating her story.

''Have met Joint Secretary of External Affairs Ministry. They are aware of my case. I request EAM Swaraj to help me," she said.

Bengaluru: A woman who was given triple talaq through a message says,"He left me at my parents’ place,went back to US,divorced me through a message.Can’t reach my kids. Met Joint Secretary of External Affairs Ministry, they are aware of my case,I request EAM Swaraj to help me." pic.twitter.com/r9sjL032c2 — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2018

The woman's husband is a surgeon based in the United States.

Responding to the woman's appeal, the MEA has promised to ensure justice for the woman.

'' This is the first such instance post the passing of Triple Talaq Bill by the Lok Sabha, criminalising the act of instant divorce in Muslim community. This case will be dealt with and we'll ensure that justice is done,'' a Ministry of Women and Child Development official was quoted as saying by ANI.

The latest incident of instant divorce was reported two days after the government got the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 passed in the lower House on Thursday amidst a walkout from the Opposition after a four-hour debate.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said that Triple Talaq Bill will be moved in Rajya Sabha on December 31.

Prasad also expressed hopes that the government will receive full support from all parties when the triple talaq bill is moved in the Rajya Sabha for its approval on December 31.

It is to be noted that the Narendra Modi lacks a majority in Rajya Sabha and the previous bill on the subject was stuck due to strong resistance from the Opposition members.

Prasad said that on Thursday all MPs, who participated in the debate, agreed that the practice was bad and it should be stopped.