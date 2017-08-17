Bengaluru's Bellandur Lake continues to spill thick toxic foam – Watch video

Bengaluru: Karnataka's Bellandur Lake on Wednesday once again spilled toxic foam after a heavy downpour.

'Toxic foam', allegedly due to the discharge of sewage water, filled large parts of the polluted Bellandur Lake in the city.

Highly polluted Bellandur Lake, the largest of the 262 lakes and tanks in Bengaluru, has spilled toxic foam many times in the recent past and on several occasions the toxic foam also caught fire.

Earlier, the National Green Tribunal had slammed the local civic bodies for inaction and banned dumping of any kind of municipal solid waste around the lake and announced an environment compensation of Rs 5 lakh on anyone found dumping waste in and around the lake.