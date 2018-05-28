BJP calls for state-wide bandh in Karnataka, Kumaraswamy says ‘don’t need politics of agitation’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a day-long bandh in Karnataka on Monday. The bandh call was given by the party against the Janata Dal Secular (JDS)-Congress government’s alleged failure to fulfil its promise of waiving farm loan within 24 hours of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy taking oath.

The saffron party had urged common people, traders and farmers to join the bandh call. The party said the people of Karnataka, especially farmers, had relied on the government to fulfil its election promise, which did not happen.

"This is not the first time the government has failed to keep up its words. Earlier, during the coalition government, JD(S) did not transfer power to BJP as promised after being in power for 20 months," the BJP had said in a press release on Sunday.

Reacting to the bandh call, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy had slammed BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa for building pressure on him by announcing a state-wide bandh by the party.

"I know how you (Yeddyurappa) served the state twice as chief minister. Give us your suggestion. I will implement it. I don’t need your politics of agitation," he said.

Security has been tightened across Karnataka in the wake of bandh call given by the BJP.

Police said instructions have been given to top officials in all districts to deal firmly with people forcibly closing shops, schools, colleges, government offices and other commercial establishments.

(With PTI Inputs)