BJP confirms BS Yeddyurappa will be CM, says Karnataka has spoken decisively

BENGALURU: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has confirmed that BS Yeddyurappa will lead the state as the Chief Minister as the party has won a majority in Karnataka Assembly elections. Congratulating Yeddyurappa and party workers, the BJP said: "BS Yeddyurappa wins in Shikaripura. In a few hours from now, @BSYBJP will lead a stable and strong BJP government in Karnataka as Chief Minister. Congratulations! Karnataka has spoken and spoken decisively!"

In the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly elections, Yeddyurappa had said that he can give in writing that the party would win in the state with an absolute majority. The results on Tuesday confirmed that the BJP is set to form government in Karnataka with a majority in the 225-member assembly.

Yeddyurappa had said his calculations had never gone wrong in his political career and he expected the BJP to win 125 to 130 seats. "I have been in Karnataka politics for long... I will give it in writing. BJP is winning with an absolute majority in the Karnataka elections. You can verify it once the results are out," he had said.

Yeddyurappa was the star campaigner for the BJP along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah. His clarion call during the campaign was to oust the Congress from power and give the BJP one more change to serve Karnataka. The 75-year-old BJP chief ministerial candidate contested from the Shikaripura, which he seems set to win for the seventh time.