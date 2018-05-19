BJP has snatched defeat from jaws of win: Who said what about Karnataka power struggle

New Delhi: Victory in defeat and winning against all odds are two contrasting ways rival political parties are regarding the political scenario in Karnataka after BS Yeddyurappa tendered his resignation on Saturday - minutes before a crucial floor-test.

In an emotional speech, Yeddyurappa - who had taken oath as CM just two days back - said that he will continue to work for people whether in power or not, Congress claimed that truth had triumphed leaving no option for BJP but to back down.

Following are some of the key reactions to the high-voltage political drama in Karnataka:

BS Yeddyurappa: Whether I stay in power or not, I will continue to work for the people. For now, I will go to Raj Bhawan and tender my resignation.

Rahul Gandhi: I am proud that opposition stood together and defeated the BJP and we will continue to do so. You've seen openly how the PM directly authorized purchasing of MLAs in Karnataka. So the idea that PM spreads in the country that he is fighting corruption, is a blatant lie. He is corruption. (Click here for full report)

Ananth Kumar: What is he (Rahul Gandhi) saying about PM Modi? This is the PM who has provided a scam-less government. If he puts such an allegation, people will say he has lost his mind.

Ghulam Nabi Azad: We would like to congratulate the MLAs of Congress, JD(S), independent as well as BSP who resisted all sorts of temptations and arm-twisting by Central government.

Subramanian Swamy: The real issue in recent events in Karnataka is that BJP snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. Monopoly and and arrogance causes that.

Mamata Banerjee: Democracy wins. Congratulations Karnataka. Congratulations DeveGowda Ji, Kumaraswamy Ji, Congress and others. Victory of the 'regional' front. (Click here for full report)

Mayawati: This is a big blow for them(BJP) and I think what they had been planning all along for 2019 has failed.