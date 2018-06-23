हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BJP

BJP leader hacked to death by bike-borne assailants in Chikmagalur

Anwar was stabbed to death by bike-borne assailants, reported news agency ANI. He was reportedly attacked thrice while he was returning from an event.

BJP leader hacked to death by bike-borne assailants in Chikmagalur

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary of Karnataka's Chikmagalur Mohammed Anwar was allegedly killed by unidentified men in Gowri Kaluve area. The incident took place on Friday at around 9.30 pm.

Anwar was stabbed to death by bike-borne assailants, reported news agency ANI. He was reportedly attacked thrice while he was returning from an event.

Following the attack, Anwar collapsed on the spot. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital, however, the BJP leader succumbed to his injuries.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the murder. A manhunt has also been initiated to nab the accused.

Reports suggest that even though the reason of murder is not clear yet, prima-facie it appears to be a matter of personal enmity.

Tags:
BJPChikmagalurChikmagalur BJP general secretaryMohammed Anwar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close