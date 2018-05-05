हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnakata

BJP lists out '15 sins of Congress' in response to Rahul's 'Karnataka's Most Wanted' video mocking PM Modi

The BJP on Saturday released Sins of Congress to expose the Siddaramaiah government in poll-bound Karnataka.

BENGALURU: Adding more fuel to the already-charged election campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka, the BJP on Saturday released what it called ''Sins of Congress'' alleging rampant corruption during its tenure in the southern state.

In a series of tweets, the Karnataka unit of the BJP said with one scam after another, it is evident that the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government has been involved in loot and plunder during the past five years which is 'simply mind-boggling.'

Reminding the voters of the 'Sins Of Congress', the BJP also appealed them not to forget these scams when they get out to vote on May 12.

While listing out 15 major sins of the Siddaramaiah government, the BJP accused the ruling Congress of shielding the corrupt and rich politicians, businessmen, gross violation of rules in awarding major contracts and tenders and sought answers from the party on the allegations made by it.

The response from the party came shortly after Congress president Rahul Gandhi put out a video titled "Karnataka's Most Wanted" on his Twitter account mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP.

The video had photographs of Modi and other BJP leaders with the party's election candidates, including former ministers who have cases of corruption registered against them.

"Dear Modi ji, You talk a lot. Problem is, your actions don't match your words. Here's a primer on your candidate selection in Karnataka," he said in the tweet.

"It plays like an episode of 'Karnataka's Most Wanted'," he said, using the hashtag "#AnswerMaadiModi".

The video said, "Dear PM, Will you speak for 5 minutes on 8 tickets to the Reddy Brothers Gang? Making someone who has 23 cases of corruption, cheating, forgery, your CM candidate?."

"When will you speak on your top 11 leaders facing corruption cases?" the video said, carrying pictures and names of BJP leaders Sriramulu, Somashekhar Reddy, TH Suresh Babu, Katta Subramanya Naidu, CT Ravi, Murugesh Nirani, ES EN Krishnaiah Shetty Malur, Shivana Gauda Nayak, R Ashok, Shobha Karandlaje, who are candidates in the upcoming polls.

It went on to accuse PM Modi of "putting a lid on 35,000 crore illegal iron-ore mining scam of the Reddy Brothers."

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister, the video said, "Awaiting your reply! "PS: You can refer to a paper for answers."

This was in reference to PM Modi's earlier remarks that Rahul Gandhi cannot speak for even five minutes without referring to notes. 

This was Modi's response to the Congress chief's challenge to face him in Parliament when he alleged that the Prime Minister cannot stand for 5 minutes in Parliament if he is allowed to speak for 15 minutes.

The Karnataka Assembly elections are slated for May 12 and results will be out on May 15. 

(With PTI inputs)

