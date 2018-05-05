BJP lists out '15 sins of Congress' in response to Rahul's 'Karnataka's Most Wanted' video mocking PM Modi

BENGALURU: Adding more fuel to the already-charged election campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka, the BJP on Saturday released what it called ''Sins of Congress'' alleging rampant corruption during its tenure in the southern state.

In a series of tweets, the Karnataka unit of the BJP said with one scam after another, it is evident that the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government has been involved in loot and plunder during the past five years which is 'simply mind-boggling.'

Reminding the voters of the 'Sins Of Congress', the BJP also appealed them not to forget these scams when they get out to vote on May 12.

While listing out 15 major sins of the Siddaramaiah government, the BJP accused the ruling Congress of shielding the corrupt and rich politicians, businessmen, gross violation of rules in awarding major contracts and tenders and sought answers from the party on the allegations made by it.

_ SINS OF CONGRESS - No 1 __ _70 lakhs Hublot Watch Kickback. __BY: Siddaramaiah __CAUGHT FOR: Awarding projects to his rich businessmen friends, neglecting all government rules.#SinsOfCongress pic.twitter.com/zOf1WE39CH — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 30, 2018

_ SINS OF CONGRESS - No 2 __Awarding Govt contracts to own son. __BY: Siddaramaiah __CAUGHT FOR: Awarding contracts to set up CT and MRI labs in govt colleges to Matrix Imaging Digital Solutions, owned by Yatheendra, S/o Siddaramaiah #SinsOfCongress pic.twitter.com/bXsRXZs401 — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 30, 2018

_ SINS OF CONGRESS - No 3 __ Steel Flyover Scam. __BY: Siddaramaiah and KJ George __ Proposing to spend a whopping Rs 1800 Cr to build a steel flyover and cutting down 812 trees. NGT had to intervene and stay the construction#SinsOfCongress pic.twitter.com/IW1aQYNDvE — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 30, 2018

_ SINS OF CONGRESS - No 4 __ KPCL _447 Cr Penalty Scam. __BY: Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar __CAUGHT FOR: Paying penalty from State's exchequer on behalf of a third party although the state govt had no liability#SinsOfCongress pic.twitter.com/yYdVB2Be3h — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 1, 2018

_ SINS OF CONGRESS - No 5 __MEGA BOREWELL SCAM. __BY: H Anjaneya __CAUGHT FOR: Approving 36,000 borewell in a single day. 1800 borewell approved in a single constituency, ignoring all ecological concerns.#SinsOfCongress pic.twitter.com/9Nk4LWOppJ — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 1, 2018

_ SINS OF CONGRESS - No 6 _ _ 2500 Cr Worth Karnataka Slum Development Board Scam _ BY: Siddaramaiah & M L A Devraj _ CAUGHT FOR: Awarding contracts worth _ 2500 Cr to corrupt contractors with 10% kickback#SinsOfCongress pic.twitter.com/MbCBK3OV63 — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 1, 2018

_ SINS OF CONGRESS - No 7 _ _193 Cr worth Banking Fraud _ BY: Pramod Madhvaraj _ CAUGHT FOR: Defrauding a bank to the tune of _193 crore against a collateral of just _1.18 Cr#SinsOfCongress pic.twitter.com/Fp8EHIhImW — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 2, 2018

_ SINS OF CONGRESS - No 8 _ _688 Cr Mega Garbage scam _ BY: Siddaramaiah and K J George _ CAUGHT FOR: Mega garbage scam worth _688 crore in the civic body#SinsOfCongress pic.twitter.com/zU54mOIgrs — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 2, 2018

_ SINS OF CONGRESS - No 9 _ _2,157 Cr worth SC/ST Hostel scam _ BY: Siddaramaiah and H Anjaneya _ CAUGHT FOR: Irregularities in awarding contracts to run SC/ST hostels#SinsOfCongress pic.twitter.com/oh24YB5w3l — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 2, 2018

_ SINS OF CONGRESS - No 10 _ Booked for Graft and Illegal mining _ BY: H C Mahadevappa's son Sunil Bose _ CAUGHT FOR: Taking bribe for permitting transport of sand in T. Narasipura#SinsOfCongress pic.twitter.com/0R0PV4WxBt — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 3, 2018

_ SINS OF CONGRESS - No 11 _ _1,015 Cr Road Asphalting Scam _ BY: Siddaramaiah, K J George and H C Mahadevappa _ CAUGHT FOR: _1,015 crores looted for asphalting the city roads which developed more than 20,000 potholes in just 4 months.#SinsOfCongress pic.twitter.com/xbP56WFJ26 — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 3, 2018

_ SINS OF CONGRESS - No 11 _ _1,015 Cr Road Asphalting Scam _ BY: Siddaramaiah, K J George and H C Mahadevappa _ CAUGHT FOR: _1,015 crores looted for asphalting the city roads which developed more than 20,000 potholes in just 4 months.#SinsOfCongress pic.twitter.com/xbP56WFJ26 — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 3, 2018

_ SINS OF CONGRESS - No 12 _ _300 Cr worth undisclosed income _ BY: D K Shivakumar _ CAUGHT FOR: _300 Cr undisclosed income recovered in IT raid.#SinsOfCongress pic.twitter.com/J43bMJ9Qea — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 4, 2018

_ SINS OF CONGRESS - No 13 _ DySP Ganapathy Murder _ Accused No 1 : K J George _ CAUGHT FOR: George named in CBI FIR as accused No 1, in murder of DySP M K Ganapathy#SinsOfCongress pic.twitter.com/OnuhaMXJ9v — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 4, 2018

_ SINS OF CONGRESS - No 14 _ Windflowers Resort Illegal land scam _ BY: K J George _ CAUGHT FOR: K J George was involved in illegal land deal, gaining 25% shares in windflowers resorts . #SinsOfCongress pic.twitter.com/fdpoxAngeH — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 5, 2018

_ SINS OF CONGRESS - No 15 _ ED's FEMA Violation notice to Roshan Baig . _ BY: Roshan Baig _ CAUGHT FOR: Baig received funds from a foreign firm based in the Gulf without accounting for it#SinsOfCongress pic.twitter.com/7PcY3bPPoG — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 5, 2018

The response from the party came shortly after Congress president Rahul Gandhi put out a video titled "Karnataka's Most Wanted" on his Twitter account mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP.

Dear Modi ji, You talk a lot. Problem is, your actions don’t match your words. Here's a primer on your candidate selection in Karnataka. It plays like an episode of "Karnataka's Most Wanted". #AnswerMaadiModi pic.twitter.com/G97AjBQUgO — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 5, 2018

The video had photographs of Modi and other BJP leaders with the party's election candidates, including former ministers who have cases of corruption registered against them.

"Dear Modi ji, You talk a lot. Problem is, your actions don't match your words. Here's a primer on your candidate selection in Karnataka," he said in the tweet.

"It plays like an episode of 'Karnataka's Most Wanted'," he said, using the hashtag "#AnswerMaadiModi".

The video said, "Dear PM, Will you speak for 5 minutes on 8 tickets to the Reddy Brothers Gang? Making someone who has 23 cases of corruption, cheating, forgery, your CM candidate?."

"When will you speak on your top 11 leaders facing corruption cases?" the video said, carrying pictures and names of BJP leaders Sriramulu, Somashekhar Reddy, TH Suresh Babu, Katta Subramanya Naidu, CT Ravi, Murugesh Nirani, ES EN Krishnaiah Shetty Malur, Shivana Gauda Nayak, R Ashok, Shobha Karandlaje, who are candidates in the upcoming polls.

It went on to accuse PM Modi of "putting a lid on 35,000 crore illegal iron-ore mining scam of the Reddy Brothers."

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister, the video said, "Awaiting your reply! "PS: You can refer to a paper for answers."

This was in reference to PM Modi's earlier remarks that Rahul Gandhi cannot speak for even five minutes without referring to notes.

This was Modi's response to the Congress chief's challenge to face him in Parliament when he alleged that the Prime Minister cannot stand for 5 minutes in Parliament if he is allowed to speak for 15 minutes.

The Karnataka Assembly elections are slated for May 12 and results will be out on May 15.

(With PTI inputs)