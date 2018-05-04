BJP MLA BN Vijayakumar dies of cardiac arrest during campaigning for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018

BENGALURU: BN Vijayakumar, one of the most popular MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Karnataka elections, died after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest during campaigning. He was campaigning in Pattabhiramanagar area in Jayanagar on Thursday evening when he suffered the attack.

He was a two time MLA from Jayanagar and was contesting the elections from the same seat for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. His last rites will be performed later in the day.

Sri BN Vijay Kumar, Jayanagar's popular 2 term MLA & BJP candidate passed away last night due to cardiac arrest. His humility, dedication & commitment to party and people will be remembered. A great loss for us. Our condolences to his family. We pray for his Sadgati. #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/EcAivkgtt4 — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 4, 2018

The 59-year-old BJP leader was admitted to the super speciality hospital Jayadeva Institute of Cardiac Sciences and Research Centre after he suffered the cardiac arrest. He breathed his last at the hospital. "Vijaya Kumar was admitted into a nearby hospital after he collapsed on Thursday evening following a cardiac arrest while campaigning in his constituency," an official said.

He had joined the BJP in 1990 and had been elected as an MLA twice. He was looking to make a hattrick in the upcoming elections in Karnataka where he was up against Karnataka Home Minister R Ramalinga Reddy's daughter Soumya Reddy.

The party`s state unit chief BS Yeddyurappa mourned the death. "I am deeply pained at the untimely demise of my friend and party stalwart Vijaya Kumar...," Yeddyurappa tweeted.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also expressed his condolences over Kumar`s demise. "..I express my condolences to his family and loved ones. Vijaya Kumar was a sincere and hardworking political leader," he tweeted.