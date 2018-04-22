BJP releases list of 40 star campaigners for Karnataka polls

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released a list of 40-star campaigners for upcoming Karnataka Assembly election that included Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah.

Apart from the Prime Minister and the BJP President , Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, BS Yeddyurappa, Nirmala Sitharaman, Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal, Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Devendra Fadnavis, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ananth Kumar, Smriti Irani, Anant Kumar Hegde, SM Krishna, Prahlad Joshi, Jagadish Shettar, Manoj Tiwari, Hema Malini will be prominent star campaigners for the party.

The BJP is eyeing to dethrone the Congress government in Karnataka, which is headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 15. The term of the current Legislative Assembly is ending on May 28.