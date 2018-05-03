BJP’s recipe for power - Sideline Yeddyurappa, get failed UP CM to polarise voters: Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: The battle on the ground in poll-bound Karnataka heated up as both the Congress and the BJP indulged in heavy mudslinging.

With just eight days left for electors to vote, incumbent Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday, once again took to Twitter, to hit out at the BJP.

“BJP’s recipe for power:

1 Project @BSYBJP as CM candidate to woo some voters & then sideline him.

2 Project a hung assembly discourse & get Reddy bros in.

3 Send the IT dept after Congress candidates.

4 Cosy up to JDS by praising HDD

5 Get a failed CM from UP to polarise voters,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who's currently leading a star-studded political campaign in the state, had launched a stinging attack on the Congress while addressing a series of rallies on Wednesday. He even dared the Congress chief to speak for 15 minutes without reading from a piece of paper.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, handed out an 'F' grade to PM Modi while judging him on Karnataka's 'agriculture'.

Rahul said in the tweet: "Mr Modi’s Report Card..State: Karnataka..Sub: Agriculture

1. Contribution to Cong State Govts 8,500 Cr Farm Loan waiver = 0 Rs

2. PM’s crop insurance scheme: Farmers suffer; pvt insurance companies make huge profits.

3. No MSP+50%, for Karnataka farmers...Grade = F"

The Prime Minister is slated to address another 12 rallies over the next few days before Karnataka goes to poll on May 12. A galaxy of BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, will also be addressing public meetings in the next few days in the state.

Rahul Gandhi will also be in Karnataka on Thursday on his eighth visit this year as a part of his election campaign in the state. During his two-day visit to Karnataka, he will hold several meetings in Bidar district. He will also visit the state again from May 7 to May 10.

Karnataka is stated to go to poll on May 12 in a single phase, with the counting scheduled on May 15.