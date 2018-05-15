BJP will decide future plan on basis of final figures: Yeddyurappa

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa on Tuesday said the party will decide the future course of action on the basis of final figures in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Addressing the media, Yeddyurappa said, "Shortly we will be knowing the final figures, and then we'll decide the future plan. I don't want to talk about Congress or JD(S)."

Yeddyurappa, who won from Shikaripura seat by 35,397 votes, also said that the majority of voters have given their mandate to the BJP.

"Counting is still on. We are waiting to asses all possibilities. The majority of voters have given us their mandate. I don't want to discuss the possible JD(S)-Congress alliance," he added.

Official Election Commission trend is currently showing BJP leading on 106 seats, Congress 77, JD(S)+ 38, Others 02.

Counting of votes began at 8 a.m. for 221 out of 224 assembly constituencies in 58,546 polling stations in the state. The elections in two constituencies, Jayanagar and Rajarajeshwari Nagar, both in Bengaluru were postponed earlier.

A total of 2,654 candidates, including 216 women candidates were in the fray for the Assembly Elections this year.

Today's vote count will decide the political fate of key players like Siddaramaiah, B.S Yeddyurappa, Malikarjun Kharge, and H.D Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy.

The BJP fielded 223 candidates, while the Congress and the JD-S fielded 222 and 201 candidates respectively.

Out of the 224 seats, 36 of them are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), while 15 of them are for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

It may be noted that a party or an alliance needs 112 seats to form the government.