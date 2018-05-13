BJP will form government in Karnataka on May 15: Amit Shah

Panaji: BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday asserted the party would form the next government in Karnataka, a day after the polling for high-stake Assembly polls in the southern state indicated a tight contest between the saffron party and the Congress.

Most of the post-poll surveys have predicted the BJP to emerge as the single largest party in Karnataka, with the JD(S) of former prime minister HD Devegowda likely to emerge as the kingmaker.

"The BJP will form the government in Karnataka on May 15 evening after the results," Shah said while addressing a gathering of around 15,000 BJP workers at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium near Panaji.

Polling was held on Saturday in 222 constituencies in Karnataka, currently ruled by the Congress.

Any party or alliance will need the support of 112 MLAs to form the new government.