Subramanian Swamy

BJP's Subramanian Swamy calls own party arrogant, Congress-JDS as 'big losers'

BJP claimed moral victory while Congress-JDS combine began preparations to form the next government after BS Yeddyurappa resigned minutes before floor-test in Karnataka.

New Delhi: Minutes after BS Yeddyurappa tendered his resignation as Karnataka CM, BJP's Subramanian Swamy took to Twitter to claim that his party had managed to 'snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.'

Swamy, known for being vocal about his opinions, tweeted that his party's arrogance may have cost it power in Karnataka - just two days after Yeddyurappa had taken oath by the virtue of BJP being the single-largest party. "The real issue in recent events in Karnataka is that BJP snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. Monopoly and arrogance causes that," Swamy tweeted. (Also read: Who said what)

Even as Congress-JDS combine was celebrating and termed the developments as a victory for democracy, Swamy - almost an hour after his first tweet - fired a second shot on the micro-blogging site. "Let us not forget bottom line: BJP increased MLAs 2 1/2 times to 104 and first past the post. Two big losers banded together and are slated to form the government."

Swamy was not alone in making big - and rather controversial - statements on Saturday. Congress' Sanjay Nirupam compared Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to dogs for his loyalty to BJP while Congress President Rahul Gandhi called Prime Minister Narendra Modi corrupt for 'allowing his party to indulge in horse trading.'

