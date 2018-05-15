हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka Assembly election results 2018

BJP's victory belongs to PM Narendra Modi, says MP Shobha Karandlaje

Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: The BJP's victory march in Karnataka with leads in 114 Assembly constituencies is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s extensive election campaign, party MP from the state Shobha Karandlaje said on Tuesday.

Check Karnataka Assembly election results 2018 Live

"The mandate is clearly against the divisive politics of the Congress and arrogance of Siddaramaiah. The victory belongs to the extensive campaign by Narendra Modi, party President Amit Shah and our Chief Ministerial candidate B.S. Yeddyurappa," Karandlaje said here.

