BJPVachana4Karnataka: BJP releases manifesto for Karnataka assembly elections 2018

BENGALURU: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka. The BJP has termed its manifesto #BJPVachana4Karnataka. In the manifesto, the BJP has said that they are committed to reducing the burden of debt on our Annadaatas. "We will announce a crop loan waiver upto Rs1 Lakh, including all loans from Nationalised Banks and Co-operatives, in our first Cabinet Meeting for the benefit of our Annadaatas," the party said in its manifesto.

BJP's chief ministerial face BS Yeddyurappa said: "Welfare of farmers has always been our priority. We will allocate Rs 1,50,000 crore for various irrigation projects in Karnataka and ensure water reaches to every field in the state."

The BJP has promised Rs 3,000 Crore Kamadhenu Fund for development of animal husbandry and dairy farming infrastructure and Rs 1,000 Crore fund for expanding veterinary services. It also said that the “Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation Bill 2012” will be reintroduced.

The manifesto, unveiled by Yeddyurappa also said that if voted to power, the BJP would bring out a 'white paper' on the financial health of the state under the Congress rule. BJP MP and state leader Shobha Karandlaje said the manifesto was a "vision document" which reflected people's aspirations and expectations. Over three lakh people as also experts had been consulted in preparing the manifesto, she said.

A scheme to provide Rs 25,000 and three grams of gold for brides coming under the BPL category during the marriage and opening of "Annapoorna Canteens" has also been promised among the various other schemes for women.

The manifesto was released after paying homage to party sitting MLA and its candidate for Jayanagar constituency BN Vijaykumar, who died of a massive heart attack at a hospital during campaigning.

Polls for the 224-member assembly will be held on May 12 and counting of votes will be taken up on May 15.