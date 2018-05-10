Brother, who is making you the PM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan mocks Rahul Gandhi

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday mocked Congress president Rahul Gandhi for saying that he would like to be the Prime Minister in 2019 after the Lok Sabha elections.

Taking a dig at the Gandhi scion, Singh said, ''it would have been ok had others said this about him (Rahul Gandhi). But he is saying this himself. Brother, who is making you the PM.''

Dusra koi unke liye kehta to theek tha, par vo khud hi keh rahe hain? Bhaiya bana kaun raha hai aapko?: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan while campaigning in Mysuru on Rahul Gandhi's that he would like to be PM in 2019 #KarnatakaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/CwvT7l7MXj — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2018

Earlier, Shivraj's party colleague Shahnawaz Hussain had said that the Congress chief was day-dreaming about becoming the prime minister of the country – a post which will apparently remain occupied till 2024.

Attacking Rahul Gandhi for expressing his Prime Ministerial aspirations, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain had stated that there was no vacancy for the top post till 2024 as Narendra Modi would again assume it after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"Now Rahul ji is saying he is ready to become Prime Minister....He is day-dreaming and congratulations for his beautiful dreams. But there is no vacancy for the PM post till 2024," Hussain said.

"The countrymen chose Narendra Modi ji for the Prime Minister's post and, after the 2019 elections, he will again become the country's PM...Congress leaders also know this", the Bihar BJP leader said this while speaking to reporters.

Continuing his attack on the Gandhi scion, Hussain said, ''After Rahul Gandhi became Congress vice president, his party lost 13 states and ever since he took over the reins of his party, it lost five. Karnataka, where elections will be held on May 12, would be the sixth one.''

The BJP spokesperson further alleged that Rahul Gandhi opening up about his prime ministerial ambitions is a 'Congress plan' to defend him in the event of his party's loss in Karnataka so that no one questions his leadership.

Hussain, however, admitted that though BJP under Narendra Modi's leadership has been winning assembly elections, there have been a few exceptions too.

As part of BJP's Karnataka election strategy, Hussain has been campaigning in Bidar and Kalaburagi districts adjoining Hyderabad.

Addressing a huge rally, Hussain said that it was almost certain that his party would win in Karnataka "despite extreme efforts by the Siddaramaiah government and Rahul Gandhi".

Hussain also took a dig at TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who has mooted the idea of Federal Front to bring about a change in the national politics.

“He has woken up late,'' Hussain said about the TRS chief.

"Many people are dreaming of (entering) national politics and he (KCR) too has a right to dream like Rahul Gandhi," Hussain said while accusing the TRS chief of diverting the attention of the people of Telangana from key issues.

"Now he is speaking of national politics....It will not have any impact", Hussain said.

(With PTI inputs)