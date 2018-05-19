Minutes before floor-test, emotional Yeddyurappa lauds BJP's rise in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Minutes before a crucial floor test in the Karnataka Assembly, a visibly emotional BS Yeddyurappa thanked people in the state for making BJP the single-largest party and lauded the leadership and workers for achieving unprecedented success in the state.

BJP emerged as the single-largest party after counting last Tuesday but failed to get the majority mark. Yeddyurappa was, nonetheless, invited to take oath and prove majority in 15 days by the Governor. After Congress appealed, Supreme Court reduced the time given to Saturday. Minutes before the test though, Yeddyurappa listed out how BJP has emerged as the favourite party in Karnataka. "People have blessed us with 104 seats. The mandate wasn't for Congress or JD(S)," he said.

Through the course of the last few days of high political drama, Yeddyurappa has maintained he will get the necessary support to remain in power.