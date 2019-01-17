Cattle made to walk over burning hay as part of Makar Sankranti celebrations in Karnataka: Watch

Bengaluru: As part of Makar Sankranti celebrations, cattle were made to walk through fire during Kicchu Hayisuvudu ritual in Karnataka's Mandya.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, men decorated cattle with garlands and bells and made them walk over hay set ablaze.

This year Makar Sankranti was celebrated across the nation on January 14. The term 'Sankranti' means movement and 'Makara' represents Capricorn. Thus, it defines the movement of the sun into the zodiac sign of 'Makara'.

It is a solar event that marks the beginning of the spring season, which makes the day longer and symbolizes the end of the winter solstice.

The day marks the auspicious phase of Hindu culture which is considered sacred to perform rituals. Many people considered the day to be the beginning of the month of Mah of the Hindu Solar calendar.