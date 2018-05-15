Cauvery dispute: Kamal Haasan invites Stalin, Rajnikanth for meeting

Chennai: Actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan on Monday met Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president M.K. Stalin in Chennai and invited him for an `all-party meeting` to discuss the ongoing Cauvery dispute on May 19.

Reportedly, Haasan, who had recently launched his own political party - Makkal Needhi Maiam, also spoke to actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth over the phone and invited him to the meeting. Bharatiya Janata Party state president Tamilisai Soundararajan and AIADMK leader T. T. V. Dhinakaran will also be invited for the same.

Haasan had last month recorded an open message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for justice to Tamil Nadu over the river water dispute.

Haasan asked PM Modi to follow the Supreme Court judgement, and also posted an open letter to the Prime minister, in which he wrote: "I am sure you will fulfill your duty towards the people and farmers of Tamil Nadu by constituting the Cauvery water management board (CMB) immediately."

On February 16, the court ordered the Centre to set up the CMB and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) within six weeks, in regard to the dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.