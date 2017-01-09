Cauvery water row: Tamil Nadu seeks Rs 2,480cr compensation from Karnataka for not releasing water

Chennai: In yet another twist to the ongoing Cauvery water row, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday sought a compensation of Rs 2,480 crore from Karnataka for not releasing the river water to the state despite the Supreme Court's ruling.

Earlier today, the apex court ordered the governments of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to file a list of witnesses within a week. Furthermore, the court observed that the details of witnesses affidavit should be listed within four weeks.

A bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Dipak Misra and comprising Justice Amitava Roy and Justice A. M. Khanwilkar extended the interim order in the water issue, directing Karnataka to release 2,000 cusecs of Cauvery water per day to Tamil Nadu, till the next order.

The lawyer from the side of Tamil Nadu Shekhar Naphade urged the three-judge bench to bring the matter to a logical end for which there should be continuous hearing.

The apex court mentioned that the hearings would go on for three weeks at 2 p.m. daily from February 7 onwards so that the issue could be resolved and the appeal would be finalised.

Earlier, on December 9, the apex court upheld its constitutional power and right to hear appeals filed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, against the 2007 Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal final award.