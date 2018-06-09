हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mohammad Kaif Mulla

Class 10 student scores 624/625, sends paper for revaluation and gets full score

In the results declared earlier, he had scored 100 per cent marks in all the subjects except science in which he had lost one mark. 

BELAGAVI: Mohammad Kaif Mulla of St Xavier's English Medium High School in Belagavi had secured 624 out of 625 marks in the Karnataka State Board Class 10 exams and bagged the second rank in the state. However, confident of having all his answers correct, Kaif applied for a revaluation. And he was proved right. He got the remaining one mark and emerged as the SSLC topper in the state. 

In the results declared earlier, he had scored 100 per cent marks in all the subjects except science in which he had lost one mark. He recalled that he was sad on losing one mark in science as he expected 100 out of 100 in all subjects. "I expected maximum marks in all the subjects. I was sad as I lost one mark in science. As I was confident, I applied for the re-valuation. Now, I am very happy to become one of the toppers in the state," Mohammad Kaif was quoted as saying to newskarnataka.

Mohammad Kaif Mulla who has currently joined RLS College of KLE Institution for the PU (science) study, aims to become an IAS officer. After completing his higher studies, he wants to work on issues like child labour which he calls 'the biggest problem of our country'.

"When I will become a part of the policy-making frame, these marginalised child labourers will be my priority. I will do my best to provide proper education for them. Because only education only has the capacity to bring an individual out of the worst living conditions," he said in an interview to Twocircles.net.

Kaif's parents are teachers. His father Haroon Rashid Mulla teaches Urdu while his mother Parveen Mulla teaches Kannada at a government school. 

