Congress and JD(S) have stopped PM Narendra Modi's Ashvamedha horse in Karnataka: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: In his first media interaction after being sworn-in as Karnataka Chief Minister, HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that the JD(S) along with Congress had succeeded in stopping Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ashwamedha' horse (victory horse) in Karnataka. "I had said after the Uttar Pradesh election results had come out that my aim is to stop the Ashvamedha horse of PM Modi and Amit Shah (BJP president). Today both Congress and JD(S) together have tied their Ashwamedha horse in Karnataka. Probably, in the days to come, Shah has to go to PM Modi with lifeless Ashwamedha horse, as we have tied their horse," he said.

Kumaraswamy added that he had decided to join hands with the Congress on the advice of several political leaders in the "national interest." He further said that many people were having doubts about whether the coalition government would last and assured them that he would provide a stable government. "There is doubt whether this government will last long. With my conduct and that of my government, I will ensure that this opinion will change. I want to make it clear to the people of the state," Kumaraswamy said.

JD(S), who had fought bitterly against the Congress, especially in old Mysuru region, had to join hands to keep BJP out of power in Karnataka, where the May 12 polls threw up a hung Assembly. Pointing out that he had said before the election that if no party gets a majority, he would sit in the opposition and would not reach understanding with any party, he said, "I'm a child of circumstances, it was unavoidable for me to keep aside my personal wishes and decisions."

Citing the presence of several political leaders at the swearing-in ceremony, Kumaraswamy said "they all coming together makes me feel, it is a new development.

Kumaraswamy's coronation as Karnataka CM:

Kumaraswamy was on Tuesday sworn-in as Karnataka CM at a grand ceremony attended by a galaxy of top leaders and regional satraps. Third son of JD(S) supremo and former PM HD Deve Gowda, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Vajubhai Vala on a huge dais outside the majestic Vidhana Soudha, the seat of power in Karnataka. Attired in a 'dhoti' and white shirt, 58-year Kumaraswamy took the oath in the name of God and 'Kannada Nadu', as hundreds of his supporters cheered loudly.

G Parameshwara, the state Congress chief and the party's Dalit face, was sworn in as his deputy.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, N Chandrababu Naidu, and Pinarayi Vijayan, her counterparts in Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala respectively, were present. Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, BSP chief Mayawati and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and socialist leader Sharad Yadav were also in attendance.

The show of strength by a galaxy of national leaders and regional satraps is being seen as a strong signal to the BJP about the possibility of formation of a broad-based front to take on the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

(With PTI inputs)