Congress

Congress announces candidates for Karnataka bypolls; VS Ugrappa, Anand Sidha Nyamagouda named

JDS and Congress who are in alliance in Karnataka will be fighting the upcoming bypolls in Karnataka together.

The Congress on Monday announced the names of its candidates for the Karnataka bypolls that are due to be held in November. Congress leader VS Ugrappa will be contesting from Bellary Lok Sabha seat while Anand Sidha Nyamagouda will be contesting from Jarnkhand legislative assembly seat.

The names were recommended to Congress president Rahul Gandhi who gave his approval on the same.

The Janata Dal Secular (JDS) and the Congress who are in alliance in Karnataka are fighting the upcoming bypolls in the state together. The two parties have worked out a seat-sharing arrangement for the polls as per which, JDS will be contesting on two seats while Congress will fight on one seat. 

The announcement of the seat-sharing formula was made by Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday.

"After meetings, we (Congress and JDS) have come to a conclusion regarding the seat sharing of upcoming by-elections in 3 Lok Sabha seats. Two seats in Shimoga and Mandiya will be contested by JDS. Congress candidate will file nomination from Bellary seat," the Karnataka CM said.

By-polls for three Lok Sabha constituencies- Shimoga, Bellary and Mandya, and two assembly constituencies- Ramanagara and Jamkhandi, will be held on November 3. The counting of votes will be on November 6.

While BJP had already finalised the names of candidates for a few seats, the Congress and JDS had been trying to work out the names of candidates and seat-sharing formula between the two parties.

BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa's son BY Raghavendra and former MP Shanta will be contesting the polls on Shivamogga and Bellary constituencies. 

