Congress brawl: Injured Anand Singh's wife threatens legal action against MLA JN Ganesh

Bengaluru: The wife of Karnataka Congress MLA Anand Singh, who was hospitalised after being allegedly injured during a brawl with party legislator JN Ganesh, on Sunday threatened to take legal action against the latter.

"If it is true that Ganesh beat up my husband, my children and I will not keep quiet and will take legal action against him," Laxmi Singh said, who is currently in Mumbai to attend a relative's wedding and is expected to return to Bengaluru soon.

Karnataka Congress MLA Anand Singh had to be hospitalised after an alleged brawl with other party legislators while staying at a resort in Bengaluru, said reports. Downplaying the issue, the Congress said that all was well within the party.

Singh is a legislator from Vijayanagara Assembly segment in Ballari district. He was shifted to a private hospital in the city centre. The party did not share the details of the attack on Singh.

Asked if she has been informed that Ganesh provoked Singh, Laxmi said, "I do not know whether Ganesh provoked my husband, but can anybody try to kill somebody for provocation? Is it right?"

Asked if there was a scuffle between Ganesh and Singh in the recent past, she said, "No, they are good friends. Yes, my husband told me that in the last Congress Legislature Party meeting, there was a heated exchange with (legislator) Bheema Naik. Other than that he did not tell me anything."

Replying to another query, Laxmi said she does not know when Singh would be discharged from the hospital. "My relatives, including my brothers, who are at the hospital, said my husband is in pain," she said.

"I have made several calls, but I was told he was sleeping. Nobody is telling me the exact account of my husband's condition," she said, adding that her son had spoken to Minister D K Shivakumar, who said Singh was fine.

Singh had "a black eye and suffered blunt injuries" and also complained of uneasiness in the chest, hospital sources said.

Ganesh is among the disgruntled Congress MLAs who was reportedly in touch with other dissidents in the party and was on BJP's radar in its alleged toppling game.

