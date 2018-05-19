Congress distances itself from Sanjay Nirupam's remark, says party has regard for worst enemies

BENGALURU: Soon after party leader Sanjay Nirupam made a derogatory statement targetting the Karnataka Governor, the Congress on Saturday distanced itself saying that any personally made comment will not be accepted. "Congress doesn't agree with any such statement. Karnataka Governor, murdered democracy, however, any statement made on him personally won't be accepted," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Surjewala further added that unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party and its chief Rahul Gandhi have regard for their worst enemies. "Rahul Gandhi and Congress have regard for their worst enemies unlike PM Narendra Modi," he said.

Attacking Governor Vajubhai Vala, Sanjay Nirupam had compared his 'loyalty towards BJP' with that of dogs. "Iss desh mein wafadari ka naya kirtimaan sthaapit kiya hai Vajubhai Vala ji ne, ab shayad India ka har aadmi apne kutte ka naam Vajubhai Vala hi rakhega kyunki isse zyada wafaadaar koi ho nahi sakta (Vajubhai Vala has established a new standard of loyalty by inviting Yeddyurappa to form the government. From now on, perhaps everyone in the country will name his dog as Vajubhai Vala)," he had said.

Despite Congress joining hands with JDS, post-polling, the Governor had invited BS Yeddyurappa to form the government. Yeddyurappa, who had sworn-in as the CM on Thursday, resigned today right before the floor test which the Supreme Court had ordered to prove its majority.

In addition, Governor Vala had appointed three-time BJP MLA KG Bopaiah as the Protem Speaker for Saturday's floor test. All these apparently led the Congress leader to lose his cool and defame the Governor publicly.