Congress distorts history for votebank: PM Modi in Karnataka’s Chitradurga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday continued his attack on the Congress party as he campaigned for the Bharatiya Janata Party for Karnataka Assembly elections in Chitradurga. He accused the Congress of distorting history and disrespecting leaders for the sake of votebank politics.

“Look at the Congress leaders, they do not know, whom they should remember and celebrate. They are at the forefront of celebrating Jayantis of Sultans…they have insulted people of Karnataka and Chitradurga,” said the Prime Minister.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Karnataka's Chitradurga https://t.co/nXq33LmyOx — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2018

He further accused the ruling Congress in Karnataka of playing with the sentiments of Chitradurga people, saying that “they cannot be pardoned”. “Nijalingappa ji, the proud son of this land was insulted by one family who cannot tolerate independent leaders emerging in the Party. Nijalingappa ji committed the crime of questioning some of the policies from the time of Pandit Nehru,” he added.

“Congress does not care about 'Dil' (people's hearts and feelings) or Dalits. They only care about deals. If they cannot do welfare, then they should be bid farewell,” said the BJP strongman.

He added, “Congress is obviously uncomfortable today because the highest offices of the land are occupied by people from poor and humble backgrounds. That is why now Congress prefers to mislead in the name of the Dalit community.”

The Prime Minister further declared that preparations for second phase of India’s Moon mission, Chandrayaan 2. “Chitradurga will soon become the hotspot of science and technology. It is a matter of pride that the mission Chandrayan 2 is taking place on this soil by ISRO unit of Chitradurga,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister is now expected to address rallies in Raichur, Jamakhandi and Hubli on Sunday. The series of rallies by PM Modi comes a day after he made a sharp attack on the Congress party, saying it will become 'Punjab, Puducherry, Parivar' Congress after its defeat in the Karnataka Assembly polls.