Congress has anti-Dalit and anti-OBC mindset: PM Narendra Modi in Karnataka’s Raichur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sought an explanation from the Congress party on why it was not letting Parliament function. Addressing a public rally in Raichur in Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader accused the Congress of having “anti-Dalit and anti-OBC mindset”.

Alleging that Congress was stalling the creation of the OBC commission, the Prime Minister said, “Congress owes an explanation to the nation on why it is not letting Parliament function. Anti-Dalit and anti-OBC mindset of the Congress is the reason why the party is stalling Parliament and not allowing the creation of the OBC commission.”

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public rally in Raichur says, 'Jab Lok Sabha ka chunav aaya, 400 MPs ki Congress party, 40 par aakar atak gayi'. PM then takes name of the states where Congress lost and audience says, 'Congress gayi' pic.twitter.com/z0EqoWEU6a — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2018

He further accused the Congress of having an “eco-system of looting” when the UPA was in power at the Centre. According to PM Modi, the trinity of Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre stopped the leakages.

“Congress had an eco-system of looting. Jan Dhan-Aadhaar and Mobile number (JAM) trinity of our government has stopped leakages. No wonder Congress is angry on me and abusing me. Congress is worried that if we come to power in Karnataka, they will face difficulty in looting the poor,” said the Prime Minister.

Raising the issue of LED bulbs, which are available at subsidised rates, Prime Minister Modi said that under the Congress government, which was led by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, LED bulb used to be sold at Rs 350. He added that under the BJP government, the bulbs are now being sold at just Rs 50 each. “Where were the extra Rs 300 spent?” asked the Prime Minister.

Hitting out at Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka, the Prime Minister said, “The Karnataka government must give an account of the work they have done for the people of the state. Instead all they do is – Modi, Modi, Modi. They just keep abusing me.”

Earlier, as he began his speech, PM Modi reached out to those attending the rally saying, “There are many people who are sitting in AC rooms and saying there will be a hung assembly. I want to tell them to come to Raichur and see the mood on the ground.”

Polling in Karnataka Assembly elections is slated to be held on May 12 and the results will be declared on May 15.