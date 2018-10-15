Congress, JDS agree on seat sharing arrangement for Karnataka bypolls

The Janata Dal Secular (JDS) and the Congress which have formed the government in Karnataka in an alliance will be fighting the upcoming bypolls in the state together. The two parties have worked out a seat-sharing arrangement for the polls as per which, JDS will be contesting on two seats while Congress will fight on one seat.

"After meetings, we (Congress and JDS) have come to a conclusion regarding the seat sharing of upcoming by-elections in 3 Lok Sabha seats. Two seats in Shimoga and Mandiya will be contested by JDS. Congress candidate will file nomination from Bellary seat," Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy said on Monday.

By-polls for three Lok Sabha constituencies- Shimoga, Bellary and Mandya, and two assembly constituencies- Ramanagara and Jamkhandi, will be held on November 3. The counting of votes will be on November 6.

While BJP had already finalised the names of candidates for a few seats, the Congress and JDS had been trying to work out the names of candidates and seat-sharing formula between the two parties.

Local Congress leaders from Ramanagara and Mandya had earlier expressed strong reservation against any decision by the party to give up seats to JDS by not fielding candidates. However, the Congress leadership had told them that a decision would be taken in a couple of days after due deliberations. Kumaraswamy had earlier met his father and party supremo HD Deve Gowda and secretary general Danish Ali to discuss candidates for the polls.

Ramanagara assembly constituency and Mandya Lok Sabha constituency were earlier represented by the JDS. Congress also has a considerable support base in these two segments.

Meanwhile, the BJP had announced that the names of state party chief BS Yeddyurappa's son BY Raghavendra and former MP Shanta for Shivamogga and Bellary constituencies.