Congress may move SC if Karnataka Governor invites BJP to form government

NEW DELHI: The Congress is preparing to move Supreme Court if Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala invites Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form government in the state. The Congress has extended support to the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) and has staked claim to form government in the state. They have agreed to project HD Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister if the Congress-JDS are able to form a government in the state.

HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that his party MLAs are being offered Rs 100 crore each to support the BJP for forming government in Karnataka. Addressing mediapersons in Bengaluru, the JDS leader also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of misusing his position. "JDS MLAs are being offered Rs 100 crore each. Where is this black money coming from? They are supposedly the servers of poor people and they are offering money today. Where are the income tax officials?" said Kumaraswamy, who has been named as the chief ministerial candidate if the Governor invites Congress-JDS combined to form government.

Kumaraswamy further said that while both the Congress and the BJP approached him for government formation, he chose to side with the former to "remove black spot" on his father and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's career.

BJP has emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats while the Congress and the JDS have been reduced to 78 and 38 seats respectively. While the initial rounds of counting were underway in Karnataka, the numbers had suggested that the BJP was in a comfortable position, way past the half-way mark of 112. However, as final results emerged, the BJP missed touching the finish line by 8 seats. The last-minute changes in the numbers have given a hope to the Congress and the JDS combine of a possibility of forming a government while the BJP has been left in a precarious situation where it has to struggle to get the numbers on its side.