Congress MLA KR Ramesh elected Karnataka Speaker unopposed after BJP withdraws nomination

BENGALURU: Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar was on Friday elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew the nomination of its candidate S Suresh Kumar giving Ramesh Kumar a walkover. Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara proposed KR Ramesh Kumar's name which was seconded by Congress leader Siddaramahaih.

Ramesh Kumar is a six-time MLA and has been the Speaker of Karnataka Assembly twice during the HD Deve Gowda and JH Patel governments (1994-99). He was the Health and Family Welfare minister in the previous Congress government of Siddaramaiah. He won from Srinivasapur defeating JDS candidate GK Venkatashivareddy by over 10,500 votes in the recent Assembly elections.

Soon after his election, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy congratulated Ramesh Kumar and hoped that the next five years pass on peacefully. "We are happy that you have been elected unanimously," he said.

BJP legislative party chief Yeddyurappa also congratulated Ramesh Kumar and said that while they had nominated a member from their party, they decided to withdraw the name and give honour to the chair of the Speaker. "You have an experience as a humble and fair person. The Opposition will cooperate with you in every possible way," Yeddyurappa said.

Thanking the BJP for unanimously backing the Congress MLA as Speaker, G Parameshwara said, "I had requested the BJP leaders to support Ramesh Kumar. I am thankful to the BJP and to Suresh Kumar for giving honour to my request."

Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar will conduct the floor test of HD Kumaraswamy and the JDS-Congress government to prove a majority in the house.