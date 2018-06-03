हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress North Karnataka president SR Patil resigns over Assembly election results

Days after the high-pitched power struggle drama ended, Congress North Karnataka working president SR Patil tendered his resignation on Sunday. 

ANI photo

BENGALURU: Days after the high-pitched power struggle drama ended, Congress North Karnataka working president SR Patil tendered his resignation on Sunday. 

The Congress leader submitted his resignation on moral grounds owing to party's performance in North Karnataka in the 2018 assembly elections.

Patil has sent his resignation letter to Congress President Rahul Gandhi. The party high command Gandhi is yet to respond to Patil's resignation.

Patil, 69, had been the minister in the previous Siddaramiah government. He served as the Minister for Infrastructure, information technology, biotechnology, science and technology, planning and statistics in the state government.

In the Assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats, while the Congress was leading in 78 constituencies and the JDS managed to bag 37 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)

The BSP has one MLA and two seats went to Independents. The newly-formed alliance has claimed support of 117 MLAs in the 224-member House with an effective strength of 221.

