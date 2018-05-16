Congress' Parameshwara to be Karnataka deputy CM: JDS' Baiju Narajan

Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President G Parameshwara to be the deputy chief minister of the state, said Janata Dal (Secular) leader Baiju Narajan.

Narajan said, "G Parameshwara of the Congress to be the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka."

Earlier in the day, Parameshwara went to meet Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala at his residence after the Congress party agreed to join hands with JD(S) to form the next government in Karnataka.

This new political development emerged after the numbers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started to drop 115, which was a majority number.

At the time of filing this report, the BJP was leading on 104 seats, Congress on 78, JD(S) on 37, and others on 03.

As the BJP is falling short of the majority number of 112 to form the government, the ball is now in Governor`s court to take this major decision to whether call the single largest party, i.e. BJP or the coalition party-Congress-JD(S) to stake its claims to form the next government in Karnataka.