Congress turned Bengaluru from computer capital to crime capital: Narendra Modi

Continuing his offensive against the Congress in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the last fortress of the party will collapse in the upcoming Assembly elections, for which voting is slated to be held on May 12.

Addressing a rally in Kengeri in Bengaluru, the Prime Minister accused the ruling Siddaramaiah-led Congress party of changing the Karnataka capital from being a “computer capital” to “crime capital”.

“There was a concept of a 'Steel bridge' in Bengaluru. Congress government turned it into 'Steal bridge'. They did nothing to check and put an end to corruption in the state,” said PM Modi.

He further said that the Congress was spreading rumours of a hung Assembly after elections whereas “the BJP will win with absolute majority”. “Congress's last fortress will collapse, they are spreading rumours of hung assembly, it shows that BJP will win with absolute majority,” said Modi.

Just days after showering praises on former prime minister and JDS leader HD Deve Gowda, the BJP strongman said that people should not “waste their vote on them”, claiming that the party would emerge as distant third when the results are declared on May 15.

Hitting out at the state government, he further said, “Bengaluru is known for its lake but now it has changed into the city of burning lakes. The photos of Bellandur Lake (spilling toxic foam) speak for the government's inefficiency.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Prime Minister had attacked the Congress during a rally in Kalaburgi, saying the party is in a habit of forgetting the contributions of martyrs and insulting them repeatedly.

Recalling the reaction of the Congress to the surgical strike that the Indian Army conducted on Pakistan in September 2016, the Prime Minister said: "Congress is in a habit to insult the martyrs. When our soldiers conducted surgical strikes, the Congress sought proofs to believe whether it took place or not. Should our soldiers be carrying cameras along with guns with them to collect proofs?”

He had further said that the polls were not about electing ministers but about deciding the future of Karnataka. "It is about the security of women, the development of farmers. Do not assume that this election is only about electing MLAs, it is much more than that," he said.