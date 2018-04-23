Congress will win 91 seats, BJP 89 in Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: Survey

New Delhi: The Congress and BJP are headed for a neck-and-neck finish in the Karnataka Assembly elections, as per a survey. According to the 'Times Now-VMR' survey, the incumbent Congress is likely to get 91 seats and the BJP may end up with 89 seats. On the other hand, Kumaraswamy's JD(S) is predicted to get 40 seats.

The majority mark is 112 seats.

As for vote share, the Congress is likely to get 38.6 percentage, while the BJP may bag 35.03. The JD(S) and the BSP may end up with 21.33 percentage.

In Mumbai Karnataka region the Congress may bag 21 seats and the BJP 23, says the survey. This region is said to be the hotbed of Lingayat politics. In Coastal Karnataka the BJP may win 8 of the 21 seats, it adds.

In Greater Bengaluru, the Congress is likely to win 17 seats and BJP 13 seats, as per the survey. Meanwhile, 39.12 percent people said that Congress' 'Lingayat card' had influenced their vote.

April 24 is the last date for filing nominations for the polls, while scrutiny will be taken up on April 25. The last date for withdrawal is April 27. Polling will be held across the state on May 12. Votes will be counted on May 15.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful voting amid tight security at 58,546 polling booths across 224 constituencies, using Electronic Voting Machines along with Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails, as per reports.

The southern state has 4.96 crore registered electors, including 2.52 crore men and 2.44 crore women. Over 15 lakh are first-time voters in the 18-19 age group.

The BJP is making an all-out bid to oust the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka. BS Yeddyurappa is saffron party's CM candidate.