Congress will win Karnataka Assembly elections hands down: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that the party would win Karnataka Assembly elections hands down. Addressing a joint press conference with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Gandhi scion said that the fight in the state is between two ideologies.

“The Congress party is united in Karnataka, and we are fighting the elections on real and fundamental issues concerning the state,” said Rahul Gandhi, adding that while the Congress campaigned on the elections on fundamental issues, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) resorted to personal attacks.

"There is no comparison between the two opponents, on one side we have honest Siddaramaiah and on the other side we have corrupt people like Yeddyurappa and Reddy brothers," said the Congress party president.

The Gandhi scion also referred to the issue of foreign policy and relations with neighbouring countries, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has decimated the foreign policy of the country.

“The Prime Minister met Xi Jinping in China without any agenda. We had an agenda and it's called Doklam. Our foreign policy has been decimated because he uses foreign policy as an individual exercise,” said Rahul Gandhi.

He added, “Russia is supplying arms to Pakistan, which it never did before. Our foreign policy is a disaster currently.”

When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the Congress of politicising incidents of rapes, the Congress chief said that the party would continue to raise the issue, asserting that “rape is a political issue”.

“Rapes of women is a political issue and it is a national issue. Does he want to say that politicians should not discuss about women security? Women security is a fundamental issue and politicians must speak about it,” he said.

He also targeted the BJP for attacking him over recent visits to temple. He said that the BJP did not even know what Hindu means. “I have been visiting temples, mosques, gurudwaras and churches, and that is troubling the BJP,” said Rahul Gandhi.

On the issue of his capabilities for becoming the Prime Minister, the Gandhi scion said that the issues was being raised by PM Modi to distract the people of Karnataka. “This election is not about me or the Prime Minister, it is about the people of Karnataka, about respecting what they want,” said the Congress chief.