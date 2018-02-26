Corruption and Siddaramaiah government have become synonymous: Amit Shah in Karnataka

KALABURAGI: Bharatiya Janata Paty President Amit Shah on Monday attacked the ruling Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka claiming that the cases of corruption are on the rise in the state. "Karnataka government has failed on all fronts. Corruption cases are on a rise. Corruption and Siddaramaiah government have become synonymous," the BJP President said Kalaburagi in Karnataka.

The BJP which has been demanding a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political arm Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) accused the Siddaramaiah government to be protecting the outfits. "The manner in which all cases against PFI and SDPI have been withdrawn shows the unidirectional action by Siddaramaiah government," Shah said. The BJP has been accusing the PFI of murders of BJP and RSS workers in the state.

Shah had on Sunday claimed that the current government is going to sink after the results of the state assembly elections. "In the upcoming elections result, the boat of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah government is going to sink. By 2022, not only poor of Karnataka but every poor of India will have a 'pucca' house. This is a promise by Narendra Modi government," Shah had said while addressing a public gathering.

He had also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been concerned about the sugarcane farmers. "The first thing he did after coming to power was to stop the import of raw sugar. Also, whatever raw sugar was imported for industrial purposes, an import duty of 40 percent was levied on it," he said.

The Congress government in the state fears that it may lead to further rise in Modi's popularity, Shah claimed.

Shah is on a three-day visit to north Karnataka region, during which he met party workers in Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgiri districts. He visited the historic Gurdwara Nanak Jhira Sahib in Bidarand also went to the home of Shivaraj Basalingappa Alreddy, a farmer who committed suicide, at Mangalgi village in Bidar.