Deve Gowda, Rahul Gandhi discuss political situation in Karnataka over phone

New Delhi: Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) national president HD Deve Gowda on Thursday had a telephonic conversation with Congress president Rahul Gandhi to discuss the current political situation in Karnataka, ANI reported.

Karnataka has been witnessing political slugfest after Governor Vajubhai Vala on Wednesday invited Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the single-largest party, to form the government in the state. BS Yeddyurappa was on Thursday sworn in as the CM of Karnataka for the third time amid protests by the JD(S)-Congress combine whose MLAs hunkered down in resorts and hotels following alleged attempts at poaching by the BJP. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by the Governor.

The 75-year-old Lingayat strongman took the oath alone after the newly formed JD(S)-Congress alliance knocked the door of the Supreme Court to stall government formation. Though the court did not stay the swearing-in, it kept the sword of Damocles hanging over him, making it clear that his stay at the helm of the state's affairs will be subject to the outcome of the case.

Attired in his trademark white safari suit and a green shawl draped around his shoulders, Yeddyurappa took the oath in the name of god and farmers amid loud chants of 'Modi, Modi' at a low-profile ceremony at Raj Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah were absent. However, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Anant Kumar attended the ceremony.

Despite the BJP having secured 104 of the 222 seats for which polling was held, eight short of a majority, Yeddyurappa exuded confidence that he would win the confidence vote about which he was "100 percent sure", PTI reported.

Voting took place for only 222 seats following deferment of polling in RR Nagar constituency over allegations of electoral malpractices and countermanding of election to Jayanagar seat due to the death of the BJP candidate.

The JD(S)-Congress combine has 115 MLAs, besides the support of one of JD(S)' pre-poll ally the BSP. It has also claimed support of an independent MLA.

(With Agency inputs)