DSP Ganapathy lynching: Victim's family awaits justice as CBI names Karnataka minister in FIR

Bangalore: A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against Karnataka Minister KJ George in connection with the alleged suicide of Deputy Superintendent of Police MK Ganapathy, the victim's brother on Friday expressed a sign of relief saying they are moving towards justice.

"It's relief for us,we are moving towards justice," said brother of late DSP.

In a setback to the Congress, Karnataka Minister for Bengaluru Development and Town Planning has been named as accused number one.

The then Bengaluru City’s Additional DG, AM Prasad and Inspector-General of Police, Pronav Mohanty have also been named in an FIR launched by the CBI.

In September last year, the Supreme Court had ordered the CBI to investigate Ganapathy's death.

"There are certain startling facts in the case. Whether it is murder or suicide, it is required to be investigated in a fair manner," the bench had said, as per PTI.

It had also asked the investigating agency to file a status report on the probe before it within three months.

Reacting to the developments, BJP's Karnataka president BS Yeddyurappa said, "KJ George should be removed from Cabinet immediately."

He added, "We will launch statewide agitation if George is not removed immediately from the Cabinet. Mr George continuing in the government will make a fair probe difficult," ANI reported.

Hours before his death, in a television interview Ganapathy had accused George, Prasad and Mohanty of harassing him. George was the state home minister then.

Ganapathy had died at Madikeri in Karnataka under mysterious circumstances on July 7 last year.

George had resigned over the alleged suicide of the police officer on July 18. However, weeks after his resignation, he had returned to the Karnataka government on September 26.