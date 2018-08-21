हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Flood-hit Karnataka seeks Rs 100 crore from Centre; Andhra Pradesh struggles with rescue ops

The weatherman has warned of heavy rainfall in several places along the coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and at few regions in Karnataka. 

The weatherman has warned of heavy rainfall in several places along the coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and at few regions in Karnataka. 

Karnataka, which is witnessing a drastic flood situation, has requested Rs 100 crore relief fund for from the Centre. "The Prime Minister has announced relief of Rs 500 Crore for Kerala, we expect at least Rs 100 Crore for Kodagu. We will request the central government for it. We have to repair roads for connectivity. We are taking help of the Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)," said State Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy while briefing media about rain-ravaged Kodagu district.

A total of 12 people have lost their lives in Karnataka. More than 6,600 people have been rehabilitated in the relief camps. 

In Andhra Pradesh, at least 28 villages in the two Godavari districts have been affected by the surging water levels of Godavari and Krishna rivers. The state is on high alert and hundreds of villagers on the banks have been shifted to safer places. No loss of life or damage to property has been reported, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) yet. 

About 2982 people were lodged in relief camps in East and 6336 in West Godavari district.
Three teams of national disaster response force and six of SDRF, with 80 and 220 personnel respectively, have been deployed in the flood-hit areas in the two Godavari districts.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in coastal Andhra Pradesh for next 48 hours. 

Meanwhile, in Kerala, which is witnessing the worst flood situation in a century, the death toll has touched 400. More than one million people have been shifted to 3,274 relief camps across the state.

