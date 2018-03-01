For upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections 2018, Congress announces fresh communications team
The party released a list of 32 spokespersons and 14 media panellists with an eye on the coming Assembly elections.
BENGALURU: The Karnataka state unit of the Congress announced a list of 46 people who would serve as the voice of the party in the media. The revamp of the party's communication strategy was announced as the state prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections.
The party released a list of 32 spokespersons and 14 media panellists. It said they had been picked after a public call for applications to become part of the party's communication team for the elections.
"… a large number of men and women from different walks of life who strongly believe in Congress ideology had reached out to us… The new Team includes lawyers. social scientists, doctors, engineers, IT professionals, artists and writers," read a press release from the party.
"21 Members of the Communication Team are 40 years of age or below. 30% of the Team comprise of women with large participation reflecting the diversity of the society," it added.
The communications team will be led by KE Radhakrishna. The list of spokespersons features a number of present and past MPs, MLAs and MLCs, and other elected members. The list of media panellists however does not seem to feature any former office holders.
Here is the full list of spokesperson and media panellists for the Congress' re-election bid in Karnataka:
1. VS Ugrappa, MLC
2. Ivan D'Souza, MLC
3. PR Ramesh, MLC
4. Rizwan Arshad, MLC
5. Srinivas Mane, MLC
6. Dhananjya Kumar. ex-MP
7. C Narayanaswamy, ex-MP
8. Nanjayyana Math, ex-MLA
9. Mukhyarnantri Chandru, ex-MLA
10. Nagaraj Yadav
11. Sripada Rena
12. Wg Comdr GB Atri
13. Prashant Deshpande
15. Huchappa, ex-Mayor
16. Nayana Zhawar
17. Kavita Reddy
18. Aishvarya Mahadev
19. Manjula Manasa
20. Laksmi Prasad
21. Tayappa Pawar
22. Nivedit Alva
23. Shabina Sultana
24. Verna Gowda
25. Sudheendra
26. Satyaprakash
27. Lavanya Ballal
28. Nizam Fouzdar
29. Harsha Moily
30. Soumya Reddy
31. Murlidhar Halappa
32. Dr. Nagalakshmi
Media Panelists
1. Dr Chaman Forma
2. Poornima Mallesh
3. Shalini Chandrasekhar
4. Ajay Kapparath
5. Karan Joseph
6. Sumaiya Tabrez
7. Subhash Aggarwal
8. Sadiq Ahmed Lucknowi
9. Nikhil Kondajji
10. Pradeep K. Gaonkar
11. Rajesh Ponnappa
12. Standly K.
13. Kempraj
14. Swapna Pradeep
The statement also any MLA or MLC, and any office bearer of the Congress may be called in for media duty.