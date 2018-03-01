For upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections 2018, Congress announces fresh communications team

BENGALURU: The Karnataka state unit of the Congress announced a list of 46 people who would serve as the voice of the party in the media. The revamp of the party's communication strategy was announced as the state prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The party released a list of 32 spokespersons and 14 media panellists. It said they had been picked after a public call for applications to become part of the party's communication team for the elections.

"… a large number of men and women from different walks of life who strongly believe in Congress ideology had reached out to us… The new Team includes lawyers. social scientists, doctors, engineers, IT professionals, artists and writers," read a press release from the party.

"21 Members of the Communication Team are 40 years of age or below. 30% of the Team comprise of women with large participation reflecting the diversity of the society," it added.

The communications team will be led by KE Radhakrishna. The list of spokespersons features a number of present and past MPs, MLAs and MLCs, and other elected members. The list of media panellists however does not seem to feature any former office holders.

Here is the full list of spokesperson and media panellists for the Congress' re-election bid in Karnataka:

1. VS Ugrappa, MLC

2. Ivan D'Souza, MLC

3. PR Ramesh, MLC

4. Rizwan Arshad, MLC

5. Srinivas Mane, MLC

6. Dhananjya Kumar. ex-MP

7. C Narayanaswamy, ex-MP

8. Nanjayyana Math, ex-MLA

9. Mukhyarnantri Chandru, ex-MLA

10. Nagaraj Yadav

11. Sripada Rena

12. Wg Comdr GB Atri

13. Prashant Deshpande

14. Srinivas Mane, MLC

15. Huchappa, ex-Mayor

16. Nayana Zhawar

17. Kavita Reddy

18. Aishvarya Mahadev

19. Manjula Manasa

20. Laksmi Prasad

21. Tayappa Pawar

22. Nivedit Alva

23. Shabina Sultana

24. Verna Gowda

25. Sudheendra

26. Satyaprakash

27. Lavanya Ballal

28. Nizam Fouzdar

29. Harsha Moily

30. Soumya Reddy

31. Murlidhar Halappa

32. Dr. Nagalakshmi



Media Panelists

1. Dr Chaman Forma

2. Poornima Mallesh

3. Shalini Chandrasekhar

4. Ajay Kapparath

5. Karan Joseph

6. Sumaiya Tabrez

7. Subhash Aggarwal

8. Sadiq Ahmed Lucknowi

9. Nikhil Kondajji

10. Pradeep K. Gaonkar

11. Rajesh Ponnappa

12. Standly K.

13. Kempraj

14. Swapna Pradeep

The statement also any MLA or MLC, and any office bearer of the Congress may be called in for media duty.